Ex-Kano anti-corruption boss arrested at PDP Secretariat Abuja

Armed policemen have arrested the former chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Rimingado, at the Sokoto Governor’s lodge in Abuja, where he went for screening as a Kano governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Our source who preferred anonymity said the policemen whisked him away immediately after his screening and took him to the FCT Command. However, security sources said he would be transported to Kano to face criminal charges.

Recall that on March 28, police in Kano laid siege to Mr Rimingado’s residence but failed to arrest him.

He was suspended in July last year after opening a probe on financial scandals and inflated contracts allegedly awarded to some companies linked to the governor’s family.

On March 1, a Federal High Court sitting in Kano dismissed an ex parte application filed by Mr Rimingado, seeking to stop an investigative panel instituted by the Kano State House of Assembly, and restrain the police from investigating, arresting or intimidating him, pending the hearing of subsisting court action instituted at state high court.

As gathered, the Kano State House of Assembly had invited Mr Rimingado to appear before its ad-hoc committee investigating a petition against him on July 14, 2021.





However, Mr Rigingado, while citing health grounds and attaching medical records to boot, demanded a certified copy of the petition the Assembly received against him and requested more time to appear.

On July 19, 2021, the national hospital wrote to the Kano State House of Assembly, saying the medical records he presented to the House were forged.

According to its reply dated July 19, 2021, with reference number NHA/CMAC/GC/0117/2021/V.I/01 and signed by the director, Clinical Services, Dr A.A. Umar, the national hospital said it investigated the documents and discovered that they were forged.

