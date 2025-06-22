Ex-IPAC chair tasks Osun govt on support for SMEs, agriculture

The immediate past chairman of the Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC), Osun state chapter, Wale Adebayo has charged the Osun state government to stimulate local productivity by supporting SMEs, modernising agriculture, and improving the ease of doing business.

He said this in reaction to the recently released statistics of the Value added Tax (VAT) which according to him indicate the state’s fiscal underperformance.

In a statement personally signed by him on Sunday, Adebayo who is also the Osun state chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), noted that the report released by StatiSense , revealed that Osun State generated N5.95 billion in VAT revenue which according to him is the lowest in South West states despite receiving a higher allocation of N21.23 billion compared with N19.63 billion of Ekiti State.

“We are raising serious concern over the fiscal underperformance of the Osun State Government as exposed by the recently released VAT statistics for Q1 2025 by StatiSense.

“Other states such as Lagos generated a whopping ₦819.62 billion and received ₦138.53 billion, the disparity between what Osun contributes and what it receives is not only alarming but underscores a chronic lack of productivity and innovation in economic governance by Adeleke’s government.

“This revelation exposes the overreliance on federal allocation by Adeleke’s government while contributing the least to the central revenue pool. It is disheartening that states like Ekiti, Ogun, and Ondo, which are smaller in commercial stature, generated more VAT than Osun. This fiscal laziness reflects poorly on the leadership of the current administration.

“Last year, we called out the government to account for N135bn excess revenue which did not reflect in 2024 budget but they started threatening us. It is clear that Adeleke’s government just come to Osun State to milk us dry without anything to offer.

“We urge the PDP-led administration to wake up from its economic slumber and stimulate local productivity by supporting SMEs, modernising agriculture, and improving the ease of doing business.

“Also, should conduct an internal audit of all state-driven revenue-generating activities to assess gaps, leakages, and underperformance, develop a VAT Growth Strategy Plan that ensures Osun becomes a net contributor, not just a net receiver of federal allocation.

“Beyond the current political propaganda in the state and mediocrity, the state leadership should know that the future of Osun cannot be sustained on federal generosity alone. A state that once led in education, agriculture, and enterprise must not settle for crumbs in the 21st-century economy.”

