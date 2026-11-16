Ex-INEC commissioner, Igini, writes Trump to intervene against election rigging in Nigeria

A former electoral commissioner, Mike Igini, has urged United States President Donald Trump to adopt a firm diplomatic position against electoral malpractice in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Igini, in an open letter dated November 13, 2026, addressed to Trump at the White House, proposed a policy he described as the “No Mandate Fraud” doctrine, urging the US government to link its diplomatic and bilateral relations with Nigeria to the credibility of the 2027 presidential election.

He argued that persistent electoral malpractice, corruption, insecurity and weak public accountability had undermined Nigerians’ confidence in government and contributed to the factors pushing many citizens to seek opportunities abroad.

According to him, addressing the root causes of migration requires more than border enforcement, insisting that credible elections are fundamental to producing legitimate leadership, strengthening public institutions and creating conditions for sustainable prosperity.

Igini said Nigeria had the human and natural resources to become one of the world’s richest countries but had been held back by a leadership recruitment process that had failed to serve the interests of its citizens.

He urged the Trump administration to combine preventive diplomacy, independent election monitoring and targeted accountability for substantiated electoral violations.

As part of the proposed measures, the former electoral commissioner recommended that the US government dispatch a high-level delegation to engage President Bola Tinubu, presidential and governorship candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties and other relevant institutions.

He said the delegation should communicate Washington’s expectation that Nigeria’s electoral process must reflect credible elections, peaceful political competition and respect for constitutional rights.

Igini also called for sanctions against electoral officials found culpable of deliberate manipulation of results, falsification of electoral records and other serious electoral offences established by credible evidence.

He specifically mentioned INEC’s chairman, national commissioners, resident electoral commissioners and ad hoc officials drawn from federal agencies and universities, proposing visa restrictions and, where legally justified, targeted financial sanctions and asset freezes.

On the judiciary, he urged the US government to consider appropriate measures against judicial officers found to have engaged in deliberate corruption or other sanctionable misconduct capable of undermining electoral justice.

He, however, noted that judicial independence remained indispensable to democracy, adding that it should not become a shield for corruption or the subversion of electoral justice.

The former electoral commissioner also called for accountability for security personnel allegedly involved in the partisan use of security agencies during elections.

He said the police, Department of State Services, armed forces and other security institutions had a responsibility to protect citizens and uphold the law impartially rather than serve the interests of politicians.

According to him, senior officers and commanders whose involvement in voter intimidation, electoral violence, unlawful suppression of opposition or manipulation of election outcomes is established by credible evidence should face individual consequences, including visa restrictions and other sanctions.

Igini further recommended US support for credible domestic and international election observers to monitor the electoral process before, during and after the 2027 elections.

He said particular attention should be paid to voter intimidation, the impartial conduct of security personnel, publication of polling unit results, transparent collation and the resolution of electoral disputes.

Explaining why the proposed policy would serve US interests, Igini said credible elections and accountable leadership in Nigeria could reduce migration pressure by creating better economic opportunities at home.

He argued that improved governance would encourage Nigerians to remain in the country to contribute to national development, while potentially attracting members of the diaspora back home.

He also said the policy would protect American resources from being committed to governments that lacked the consent of their people and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to partner with the US against terrorism, organised crime, regional insecurity and adversarial influence in Africa.

On economic cooperation, Igini said credible leadership could advance mutual interests in energy development, particularly electricity diversification, through partnerships involving American companies and Nigerian governments committed to addressing the country’s power challenges.

He urged Trump to act before the 2027 elections, rather than wait until electoral disputes triggered a crisis.

“The time to act is before the election, not after a crisis has occurred,” he said, urging the US government to make clear that it would not continue with business as usual with any government produced through electoral fraud.

Igini said Nigeria’s longstanding challenge was its leadership recruitment process, adding that helping Nigerians freely choose their leaders in 2027 would address one of the factors contributing to migration from the country.