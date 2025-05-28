Education

Ex-Imo deputy gov worries over out-of-school children menace

Johnkennedy Uzoma
Out-of-school children

Prince Eze Madumere, former Deputy Governor of Imo, has expressed deep concern over the alarming number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, estimated to be over 20 million.

He described the situation as a national embarrassment that requires urgent attention from governments and parents.

Madumere emphasised that children are the leaders of tomorrow and the future of the country, and therefore, their academics, welfare, and moral upbringing must be taken seriously.

He noted that the collective future of the country appears unsecured if the increasing trend of out-of-school children is not addressed.

The former Deputy Governor highlighted existing laws that guarantee children’s rights to education, including the Universal Basic Education Act and the Child Rights Act.

He urged state governments to display leadership and political will by implementing these laws to ensure that Nigerian children enjoy their right to education, welfare, and security.

Madumere expressed optimism that with proper planning, critical thinking, and adequate budgetary provisions, the situation can be improved, and Nigerian children can excel and rise beyond expectations.

He called on Nigerians to prioritise the education and well-being of their children, noting that the future of the country depends on it.

