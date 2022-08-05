Ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun, dies at 75

Latest NewsTop News
By Oluwatoyin Malik
Former Inspector General of Police, Mustafa Adebayo Balogun, is dead.
.
Tribune Online gathered that the police chief, popularly known as Tafa Balogun, died at Reddington Hospital in Lagos State.
He was the Inspector General of Police during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
Details of his death are still sketchy as of the time of this report.
Born on August 25, 1947 in Ila Orangun, Osun State, he was appointed as the 11th Inspector General of Police in March 2002 but was forced to retire as a result of widespread charges of corruption in January 2005.
Tafa Balogun was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja on charges involving about N13 billion obtained through money laundering, theft and other sources.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission under Nuhu Ribadu brought 70 charges against him covering the period from 2002 to 2004.


But the manner of his arrest drew comment from people as he was handcuffed and embarrassed by the operatives.
He made a plea bargain with the court in exchange for returning much of the property and money and was sentenced to six months in jail.
He was released on February 9, 2006, after serving his sentence, part of it in Abuja National Hospital.
After his freedom, he went underground and nothing much was heard about him till his demise.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE  

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Latest News

Enact policies to support exclusive breastfeeding, USAID, BA-N tell Ebonyi community…

Latest News

FG, Google collaborate to tackle hate speech, disinformation on YouTube channels

Latest News

Lalong, a good fit for position of APC presidential campaign council DG —Oyewumi

Latest News

Let accountability, transparency be your watchword, advocacy groups tell TETFUND

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More