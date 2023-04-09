Former Justice of the International Court, Prince Bola Ajibola, is dead.

He was reported to have died in the midnight of Sunday at the age of 89 years.

Ajibola was a former Attorney General and Chief Justice of the fe

Federation and the Proprietor of Crescent University, Abeokuta.

Message announcing his passage went viral on some platforms in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The message reads thus, “Asalamaleikun. With very deep heart and Gratitude to Almighty Allah. Our Dad Prince Bola Ajibola departed this world over the midnight . May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah firdaus”.

