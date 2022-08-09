Ex-govs Dariye, Nyame leave prison

FORMER governor of Plateau State, Chief Joshua Dariye, and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State who were granted presidential pardon have been officially released from the Kuje prison.

Both were serving terms in jail for corruption before they were granted state pardon by the National Council of State.

The two former governors were pardoned on health and age grounds. The Public Relations Officer, FCT command, Mr Chukwuedo Humphrey, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Humphrey said that the letter of their release was sent to the command by the presidential prerogative of mercy committee on Monday.

He explained that the two former governors were pardoned on ill health and age grounds and were released immediately.

Humphrey said, “We have no right to hold them further as soon as we have the letter of clemency from the presidency.

“If we do, it will be against their fundamental human rights.

“They left the facility today. We got the warrant of release today and have done the needful.

“Dariye and Nyame were in Kuje custodial centre while the three others were in Suleja custodial centre.”

Meanwhile, on getting the news of Dariye’s release, people of his immediate community, Mushere in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, trooped out en masse to celebrate.

Also, his political associates, most of those who were his political appointees when he was governor, suddenly regrouped on Monday in Jos and joined the celebration.

Some of them believed that Dariye’s return to Plateau State would stir up the political atmosphere and further reshape the politics of the state.

