Ex-governor Vows To End APC Era In Jigawa

“In the last eight years, APC has destroyed all the foundation of peace and progress Jigawa state had built.”

The former Jigawa state Deputy Governor, Ahmad Mahmud who recently dumped the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to end the ruling party era in the state.

The ex-deputy governor made the disclosure while reacting to governor Mohammed Badaru’s recent statement during a political rally that he was not reliable and said the APC will send the opposition PDP to the early grave in 2023.

According to him, “I want to assure you that tsunami will hit the ruling APC, saying, “I have already contacted my political allies and other good people of Jigawa state in APC, all have accepted to dump the party and join PDP in order to salvage our dear state”.

Mahamud noted that “In the last eight years APC has destroyed all the foundation of peace and progress Jigawa state had built.

Regrettably, they have taken the state backward and Jigawa is at the brink of total collapse, he stressed.

“APC and its clueless leaders had deceived me and other people of the state with empty promises, today everyone has known APC to be a collection of unpatriotic, greedy, and self-centered people, therefore no one will trust them again “.

Going down memory lane, he said,” My stay in the APC was full of pains and agonies, whenever I saw how my dear state was deteriorating as a result of poor policies and bad governance, I shade tears” he declared.

He however promised to join hands with other PDP members and good people of the state to ensure the party(PDP) bounces back to power in 2023.