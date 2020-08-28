Ex-Governor James Ibori, alleged mistress appear in UK court via video link, face £117m confiscation order

Former Delta State governor, James Ibori, and his alleged mistress, Udoamaka Onuigbo, on Thursday appeared in a Southwark crown court, London, via video link to face a £117 million confiscation hearing, the Metro newspaper reported.

Ibori, who was described as a Wickes cashier who became a Nigerian governor, alongside Onuigbo, were jailed in the United Kingdom in 2012 for money laundering and fraud. Also jailed were Ibori’s wife, Theresa and sister, Christine.

According to the report from Metro of UK, Ibori, 62, had rigged contracts and lifted cash from public funds, helped by his wife, mistress, sister and corrupt officials, a confiscation hearing at Southwark crown court was told.

He bought luxuries including a £13 million jet, a £600,000 fleet of Range Rovers, a £120,000 Bentley and properties in London.

He was jailed in the UK after admitting money laundering and fraud in 2012, but later returned to Nigeria.

Ibori claims he made his fortune legitimately. But he now faces paying back £116,821,955. And his alleged mistress, Udoamaka Onuigbo — who was jailed for money laundering with his wife Theresa and sister Christine — may have to repay £2.6 million.

Ibori, who appeared in court with Onuigbo via video link yesterday, moved to London in the 1980s, and worked at Wickes. After a conviction for stealing, he returned to Nigeria and scaled the government ranks to become governor of Delta State in 1999.

“Mr Ibori cheated his way into the position,” prosecutor Jonathan Kinnear QC said. “He abused his position of trust by systematically looting funds.”

But Ivan Krolick, representing Ibori, said his wealth was down to being a ‘successful businessman.’

The hearing continues.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…

Southern Kaduna Crisis: We Won’t Sweep Issues Under Carpet ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will not sweep the major issues underlying the conflict in Southern Kaduna under the carpet so as to effectively deal with the situation. Speaking, on Thursday, at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation, he identified the major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalisation and the…