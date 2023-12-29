A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on Thursday, lost his elder sister, Mrs Victoria Moradehun Popoola (née Oyinlola). She was 87 years old.

Mrs Popoola, a retired midwife, was Prince Oyinlola’s mother’s first child. She was the one who took over the motherly role for the former governor on the death of their mother in 1959 when he was just eight years old.

It was while staying with the late Mrs Popoola who was working in Sokoto that Oyinlola joined the Nigerian Army in 1969.

Prince Oyinlola, who described his late sister as his “second mother,” stated that her death marked the end of an era in the larger Oyinlola family. She was the oldest of the surviving children of Oba Moses Oyinlola.

Among dignitaries who have sent messages of condolence to Prince Oyinlola was his former deputy, Erelu Olusola Obada, who described Mrs Popoola’s death as “a great loss.”

“May the entire Oyinlola family be comforted at this period. My heartfelt condolences to His Excellency. May her soul rest in perfect peace at the bosom of God,” Erelu Obada said.

