Ex-gov Gabriel Suswam’s elder brother shot dead in Benue

Benue State Police Command on Wednesday deployed policemen to Anyiin, country home of former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, in Logo Local Government Area of the state following the killing of his brother.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday while confirming the killing of Terkula Suswam, elder brother to former governor of the state, on Tuesday night, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, said that Terkura was killed alongside one other person.

Anene said: “Dr. Terkula Suswam and his aide, one Mr. Solomon, sat opposite his house at Elohim Plaza, Anyii, to supervise repairs at the said plaza when they were attacked by yet to be identified gunmen who drove in a Toyota Camry vehicle.

“A team of police officers on patrol in the area rushed to the scene and took the victims to NKST Anyiin Hospital where they were eventually confirmed dead. Corpses have been deposited at the hospital for autopsy.

“Anyiin town has been cordoned off by additional police teams deployed to assist the division to unravel this crime.”

Following the incident, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemned the killing of Terkula Suswam and his aide.

Ortom stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase and called on security operatives to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to ustice.

Governor Ortom said his administration would give security operatives maximum support to ensure that killers of Dr Suswam are arrested and made to the face consequences of their action.

“Governor Ortom stresses that his administration will not surrender Benue to criminals and he ga assurance that killers and kidnappers operating in Sankera axis of the state won’t go unpunished.”

