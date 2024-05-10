THE Kebbi State governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has approved the appointment of a former governor of the state, Saidu Dakingari, as this year’s amirul hajj and leader of the state delegation for the hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

This was contained in a statement signed by the chairman of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu-Enabo, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Aliyu-Enabo said the Permanent Secretary in the State Cabinet Office, Alhaji Malami Shekare-Muhammad, would serve as secretary of the delegation.

According to him, Justice Umar Abubakar will serve as the deputy amirul hajj.

Aliyu-Enabo listed members of the delegation to include Abubakar Mohammed-Kana, Alhaji Usman Baraya, Muhammad Bello-Yakubu, Abubakar Aminu-Gulumbe, and Abubakar Sulaiman-Fana.

Others are Garba Abubakar Talba, Mohammad Musa-Tungulawa, Justice Suleiman Ambursa (rtd), Muhammad Fanna-Zaruma, Aishatu Abubakar-Gunabi and Rufa’i Aliyu-Yauri.

Aliyu-Enabo said that the terms of reference for the delegation include: “To supervise the entire hajj and come up with suggestions on how to improve future operations.

“To ensure compliance with all agreements reached between the state Pilgrims Welfare Board (PWB), National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the airline operators.

“To advise the pilgrims welfare board on all issues that will ensure smooth conduct of the operation.”

