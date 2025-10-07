Ex-French PM wants Macron to call early election

Édouard Philippe, a former French prime minister and ally of Emmanuel Macron, has said he supports holding early presidential elections due to the worsening French election crisis.

Philippe, a leading centre-right contender to succeed Macron, made the remarks as outgoing prime minister Sébastien Lecornu began efforts to gather cross-party backing for a new cabinet to end France’s political deadlock.

Speaking to RTL radio, Philippe said he was not asking Macron to resign but believed the president should “announce that he is organising an early presidential election” once next year’s budget has been approved.

“Time is of the essence,” he said. “We are not going to prolong what we have been experiencing for the past six months. Another 18 months is far too long and it is damaging France. The political game we are playing today is distressing.”

Jordan Bardella, leader of the far-right National Rally (RN), echoed Philippe’s call, saying he also supported dissolving parliament and holding parliamentary or early presidential elections.

Macron has asked Lecornu, who resigned on Monday just 27 days after his appointment and 14 hours after unveiling his new cabinet, to remain in office for 48 hours to try to stabilise the government and find a path forward.

The president has told officials he is ready to “assume his responsibilities” if Lecornu’s talks fail — a remark widely seen as an indication that he may call snap parliamentary elections.

Signs of tension have also emerged within Macron’s own camp. Gabriel Attal, another former prime minister and head of the president’s centrist party, said on Monday evening he no longer understood Macron’s decisions and that it was “time to try something else.”

Lecornu, criticised by both allies and opposition for failing to form a cabinet distinct from earlier ones, met with party leaders on Tuesday morning in an effort to end the impasse.

France has been in a political crisis for over a year, since Macron’s 2024 snap election produced a hung parliament divided among the left, far right, and Macron’s centrist alliance, leaving no majority.

Lecornu’s brief tenure makes him France’s shortest-serving prime minister in modern history, the country’s fifth since Macron’s 2022 re-election and third since last year’s parliamentary dissolution.

As all parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 presidential race, the far-right RN, led by Marine Le Pen, sees a growing opportunity to gain power. The crisis also comes amid mounting financial pressure, with France’s debt-to-GDP ratio the EU’s third highest after Greece and Italy, and its projected budget deficit nearing 6%.

