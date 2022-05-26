Ex-foreign minister’s son, Sadiq Wali, emerges winner of parallel PDP guber primary in Kano

Alhaji Sadiq Wali, the son of former Foreign Affairs Minister, Aminu Wali, has emerged as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in a parallel primary election held on Wednesday.

The parallel primaries that produced Wali was held at the Sani Abacha Youth Center, also in the state capital.

While declaring the Wali’s results on Wednesday, the chairman of the electoral panel, Bunmi Adu, said he polled 455 votes to beat his closest rival, Ibrahim Ali-Amin, who came second with 333 votes.

Also, a former Chief of Staff to former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, Yunusa Dangwani, emerged third after polling 276 votes, while Yusuf Dambatta, a former Commissioner for Land and Planning scored 182 to clinch the fourth position.

Former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Muaz Magaji and former chairman of the state anti-corruption agency, Muhuyi Magaji, polled 25 votes each, while Mustapha Bala Getso 20 scored votes.

The primary was contested by six aspirants.





