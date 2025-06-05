Ex-Federal High Court CJ, Abutu, dies at 79

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has announced the passing of its former Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Dantsoho Abutu, who died on June 3, 2025, after a brief illness.

He was 79 years old. Born on March 15, 1946, in Kogi State, Justice Abutu was widely respected for his dedication to justice and administrative excellence throughout his judicial career.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Court’s Chief Registrar (CR), Sulaiman Amida Hassan, the late Chief Judge’s tenure left a lasting legacy on Nigeria’s legal system.

The judiciary, the statement added, expressed deep sorrow over his death and extended heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all those impacted by his life and service.

“The Court and the Nation have lost a distinguished jurist,” the statement read, adding that further announcements would be made in due course.

