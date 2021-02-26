Ex-federal high court chief judge, Abdu-Kafarati is dead

The immediate past Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati is dead.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Friday, by the Chief Information Officer of the Court, Catherine Oby Nwandu said, “With great sadness, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, regrets to announce the sudden death of the former Chief Judge of the court, Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati who passed on last night at about 7:30 pm being February 25th, 2021, after his usual evening Magrib Prayer in Abuja.”

The statement said the late Chief Judge, who was also a former Attorney- General of Bauchi State died of cardiac arrest.

Born on July 25, 1954, at Kwami, Gombe State, late Justice Kafarati was appointed to the Federal High Court Bench, on October 31, 1991.

He became the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, on September 16, 2017, and was confirmed as the substantive Chief Judge on June 19, 2018, and retired from the Federal High Court Bench on the 25th July 2019.

The statement said, “The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Judges of the court, the entire Management and staff of the court commiserate with the family of the deceased.”

Justice Tsoho described the late Chief Judge as calm and gentle, but very courageous; extremely humble and forthright in all his dealings.

“The pain of the exit of Late Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati will be felt by the court and as well as the country at large.” He added and prayed that the Almighty God will grant his immediate family, relatives and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The burial of late Justice Kafarati was done according to Islamic rites, on Friday, afternoon at the National Cemetery Gudu, Abuja.

