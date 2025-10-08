Ex-FBI director, James Comey, to face Court charges for ‘lying to US Congress’

Former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), James Comey, is expected to appear in court on Wednesday over federal charges alleging he lied to Congress in 2020.

According to The Guardian UK, Comey will be booked and fingerprinted at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, before being arraigned before a US District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, who was appointed by Joe Biden in 2021.

The FBI reportedly considered whether to conduct a “perp walk” with Comey before cameras, though one agent was allegedly removed from duty for refusing to take part.

A federal grand jury indicted Comey on 25 September, accusing him of making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation linked to his 2020 testimony. The charges appear connected to his claim that he never authorised anyone in the FBI to act as an anonymous source for the media.

“I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I’m innocent. So let’s have a trial. And keep the faith,” Comey said in a video statement after the indictment.

The case against the ex-FBI director is being viewed as part of President Donald Trump’s broader move to influence the Justice Department and target political opponents.

Traditionally, the department operates independently of the White House to ensure fair legal processes, a norm Trump has challenged while suggesting more indictments could follow.

Trump dismissed Comey in 2017 and has continued to criticise him for overseeing the FBI’s probe into links between his 2016 campaign and Russia. The firing led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, whose report described multiple attempts by Trump to interfere with the investigation.

Trump later removed Erik Siebert, the top federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, after he found no grounds to charge New York attorney general Letitia James. Siebert was replaced by Lindsey Halligan, a Trump aide and lawyer.

Career prosecutors reportedly advised Halligan that there was no basis for charges against Comey. Nevertheless, she presented the case to a federal grand jury, which issued the indictment days after she took office.

The Guardian reports that Comey’s case is now being handled by two prosecutors from North Carolina, Nathaniel Lemons and Gabriel Diaz, alongside Halligan, with no Virginia-based career prosecutors involved.

(The Guardian UK)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

