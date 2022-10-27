Ex-Enugu SSG Shere, others kidnapped as herdsmen block Enugu highway

A former Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), Dr. Dan Shere, has been abducted alongside several other commuters along the Enugu-Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka Road on Thursday.

Shere, a medical doctor, served under the administration of former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani.

A source told reporters that the Enugu politician was travelling to Nsukka for a meeting when gunmen attacked him alongside other travellers.

One of the survivors, who shared a video of the attack, said the gunmen were about eight in number.

“They shot severally at our vehicle; one of us was hit by the bullets. But our driver managed to move on. We succeeded in taking the victim to the hospital,” he narrated while thanking God for saving him and four others from the same community.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the kidnappers who are said to be herdsmen have increased their ransom demand for those they earlier picked on Sunday.

“They earlier demanded the sum of N2m for one of the victims but they have now increased it to N30m. They searched the phones of the victims to know their status,” the source said.

An enquiry sent to the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Enugu State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, has not been returned as of the time of filing this report and Enugu state government is yet to make an official statement on the issue.

