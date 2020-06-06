Ex-Ekiti gov, Oni lauds late Olumilua’s integrity, transparency

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Segun Oni, has described the late governor of Ondo State, Bamidele Olumilua, as a leader with outstanding wisdom, integrity, transparency and intellectual capacity.

Oni said that Olumilua’s progressive footprints would remain indelible in the annals of history.

Oni’s tributes were contained in a letter of condolence sent to the family of the late governor, on Saturday and made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti.

Tribune Online reports that Olumilua who governed the old Ondo State from 1992 to 1993, died on Thursday at the age of 80.

Oni said that Olumilua’s belief in contentment and selfless service reflected in his modest lifestyle even after relinquishing powers.

The former Ekiti governor said that Olumilua was one of the leaders that served the nation without preference for amassing wealth at the expense of the poor.

He said that the late politician wrote his name in gold as a leader with an unquenchable penchant for simplicity and incorruptibility.

The letter read in part: “Our leader, who has gone to rest at the bosom of the Lord was a person of faith, honour and character, who displayed selfless services to God and mankind.

“The holy book established the fact that individuals of this elder statesman’s stature don’t die, but just change position to be with the Lord, as flesh cannot take us to eternal rest.”

Oni prayed God for the repose of Olumilua’s soul.

“I am pained that we shall miss his clarity of purpose and bluntness on issues, no matter how inflammable.

“Former Governor Olumilua gave honest, transparent and incorruptible services as the governor of the old Ondo State and as career ambassador for Nigeria.

“He came, he served well and carved a niche for himself as a detribalised Nigerian leader, who shared the vision of limitless greatness for our nation and its people.” (NAN).