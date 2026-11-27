A former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Modupe Adelabu, has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, citing his administration’s education interventions, financial sector reforms and economic policies as reasons for giving him another four years in office.

Adelabu said that the Tinubu-led administration had introduced policies and programmes capable of expanding opportunities for Nigerians, particularly students, workers and professionals, arguing that the President should be allowed to consolidate his reforms in a second term.

The former deputy governor, who is also the Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO), spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday during the flag-off of the Modupe Adelabu Political Family’s mobilisation for Tinubu’s re-election, where she charged members to take the campaign to communities across Ekiti State.

She explained that the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has opened new opportunities for students who previously struggled to finance their tertiary education, while other interventions have provided support for different categories of Nigerians.

In the past, we used to say we don’t have money to go to school, but there is NELFUND now. Teachers can now rent their houses and build their own houses. We need to thank the president for that.

The Ekiti State APC Chairman, Sola Eleshin, commended Adelabu for mobilising support for Tinubu’s re-election, describing political support groups as vital partners in the party’s grassroots mobilisation and electoral efforts.

Also speaking, former Ekiti State Governor, Segun Oni, expressed support for Tinubu’s re-election, saying a second term for the President would help consolidate the country’s political succession arrangement and promote balance in the distribution of political power.

Oni argued that allowing Tinubu to complete his second term would ensure that the South produced two consecutive presidential terms before power returned to the North.