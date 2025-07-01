Ex-Edo deputy gov dismisses coalition’s chance in 2027

Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr Pius Odubu, on Tuesday dismissed permutations that the coalition against President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid would upstage the president.

This was just as he counselled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to brace up and manage its current success of defections.

Odubu made the remarks while speaking to journalists at his 68th birthday ceremony, which attracted politicians from various political parties, including the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, Samson Osagie; former Deputy Governor, Rev Peter Obadan; a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Owere Dickson Imasogie; a former Chief of Staff to former Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele; serving and former commissioners like Dr Washington Osifo, among others.

Speaking on the coalition, Odubu said, “There is no coalition, but it is also good for there to be dissenting voices, no doubt. But today in Nigeria, the APC is the dominant party; there is no threat at all, whether at the federal or local level. The challenge is really to manage the support base now, and if we manage it well, no problem.”

On his future political plans, the former deputy governor said that he might not necessarily be a candidate but would remain relevant.

“My future plan is to remain relevant, keep serving the people, and keep believing in the people and helping the people to select those who will serve them well. It may not necessarily be me, but provided that it is that person who will serve the people well, all we need is a master servant, not a ruler.”

Dr Odubu added that the array of politicians from all political divides in attendance at the ceremony was because he never discriminated against anyone, irrespective of political inclinations.

According to him, “When you have time for the people, the people will have time for you. Just have genuine time for the people. When they need you, be there for them, so when you need them, they will also be there for you too.”

He praised Governor Okpebholo for doing very well, “and like I have often told him, he has started very well, and my prayer to God for him is for God to grant him the grace to finish well because the pace with which he has started now—if he keeps it up—there is nothing but excellence. He has started well, and I have no doubt that he will finish well.”

Speaking on the celebrant, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie, said Odubu “has contributed to the development of our country and our state, from being a legislator to being a deputy governor and now a statesman.

“He is a man with utmost humility and candour. He enjoys a huge goodwill of the people, and my prayer for him, on behalf of my family, is to wish him many happy years. We are very happy that we have a man like him as our leader,” Osagie enthused.

