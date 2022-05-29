Ex-Ebonyi SSG picks APGA governorship ticket

The former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Prof Benard Odoh, has been declared winner of the governorship primaries of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state.

Chairman of the electoral panel, Dr Samson Olalere, disclosed this in Abakaliki.

According to him, Odoh contested unopposed and polled a total of 513 votes to emerge the winner.

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Odoh commended his party faithful for their support and assured them that APGA in the state will defeat both APC and PDP in the forthcoming general election.

Odoh noted that the crisis in the state between the APC and PDP will continue to enable APGA win in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

According to him: “We are pleased that APGA found us worthy to fly its flag in the forthcoming 2023 general election as its candidates. We want to let Ebonyians to know that as today APGA is the only party that is not in crisis.

“We are standing strong and we don’t have parallel primary election in Ebonyi State. The other two parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – are in their crisis and their crisis will never end.

“We are pleading with our people never to waste their votes, give us the votes. This is the time to seek for the south-east political economy. APGA has come to stay. We want to have a party that is able to create prosperity for our people. A party that respect for human dignity,” he stated.