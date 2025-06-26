Ex-Ebonyi PDP chairman, Nwazunku, is dead

The former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, Dr Augustine Alugbala Nwazunku has been confirmed dead.

Dr. Nwazunku, a one-time governorship aspirant under the PDP platform during the 2023 general election, was until his death, a Consultant and Associate Professor of Environmental Health at the Faculty of Health Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra.

His passing was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by Senator Paulinus Igwenwagu, the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections.

He noted that the party has announced the suspension of all scheduled activities in honour of the deceased.

“Good morning PDP family, particularly the state chapter,” the statement reads. “On behalf of our leader, H.E. Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, and the entire Ebonyi PDP, we hereby inform you that we have again lost one of us—a leader and dependable member and former Caretaker Chairman of our party in Ebonyi State—Professor Augustine Nwazunku.”

In respect of the loss, the party announced that all meetings and activities slated for Saturday, June 28, 2025, have been suspended. Members have been invited to gather at the Aristocrat Hotel along Ezza Road for onward movement to pay a condolence visit to the late professor’s family.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear as at press time.

Dr. Nwazunku was widely respected for his contributions to the party and academic and public health circles. His death marks another blow to the PDP family in Ebonyi State.