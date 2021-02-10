Ex-eagles star, Yisa Sofoluwe, is dead

Former Green Eagles star, Yisa Shofoluwe, is dead.

He died last night at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital at about 9.30 pm of brain-related issues.

Waidi Akanni, his very close ally confirmed this to Tribune Online that the former Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) defender passed away at the age of 57.

He won 40 caps and scored one goal for his country, and was their regular left-back between 1983 and 1988, playing at the 1984 and 1988 African Nations Cups.

Akanni commended the first Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and Lagos State Government, Mr Sanwo Olu for prompt response financially towards saving his life.

Waidi Akanni described him as a complete gentleman, easy going and never gotten into troubles with any players all through his football career,

He may be buried at Atan Cemetery today according to Muslim rites.

