Ex-DIG of Police, Parry Osayande, passes away at 89

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Parry Osayande (Rtd), has been confirmed dead on Sunday in Benin, less than 24 hours to his 89th birthday.

The demise of the respected former DIG was confirmed in a condolence statement released by Engr. Ighodalo Edetanlen, President of the Immaculate Conception College Old Boys’ Association (ICCOBA) Worldwide.

Engr. Edetanlen, who issued the condolence statement on behalf of ICCOBA’s National Executive Committee, described the late Osayande as an “exemplary old boy” of the College, located in Benin.

The statement, titled “CONDOLENCE: DIG PARRY OSAYANDE (Rtd),” read:

“The President, ICCOBA Worldwide, Engr. Ighodalo Edetanlen, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire Old Boys of Immaculate Conception College, Benin City, announce, with total submission to the will of God, the peaceful repose of an exemplary old boy, DIG Parry Benjamin Osemwegie Osayande (Rtd), earlier today (Sunday) at the age of 88 years.”

The association expressed deep sorrow over his passing and called for prayers for the bereaved family.

“While we mourn, let us also uphold the family he left behind in prayers in this moment of grief.

“Details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.

“May God grant him and all the faithful departed eternal rest in Jesus’ Name, Amen,” the statement concluded.

Born on 29 September 1936, Osayande would have turned 89 on Monday.

His decades-long service to the Nigeria Police Force included high-level postings as Commissioner of Police in Benue and Cross River States.

He also served as Chairman of the Police Service Commission, playing a vital role in the country’s law enforcement and administrative reform.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE