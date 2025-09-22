Ex-deputy speaker, Babangida Nguroje, seeks creation of Sardauna state

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babangida Nguroje, on Monday threw his weight behind the creation of Sardauna State, a constitutional role for traditional institutions, a special slot for women in the Nigerian legislature, as well as the creation of Nguroje Local Government, amongst others.

In a presentation at the national public hearing on the 1999 Constitution Review organised by the House of Representatives, Hon. Nguroje said the agitation for Sardauna State to be created out of present-day Taraba is a key request grounded in historical, constitutional, cultural, and socioeconomic perspectives.

According to him, beyond the yearnings and aspirations of the people, the creation of the proposed state is legitimate, legal, and in line with the provisions of Section 8(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, which empower communities to seek the creation of new states and local governments.

While urging the Special Ad-hoc Committee to consider the proposal as a collective demand in a democracy, he said: “As we head into the final day of public engagement, the House of Representatives, and indeed the National Assembly, should prioritise the inputs of the public and deliver a constitution that can truly be said to have emanated from the demands of the people.

“Sardauna is located in the extreme southeast of present-day Taraba on the Mambilla Plateau, with significant economic potential driven by its scenic landscape.

“An agriculture and livestock hub, with cool temperatures attracting tourism, it also has a hydroelectric power project with the capacity to generate 3,050 megawatts if constructed, which would certainly promote industrial development and economic growth in the North East and the entire country.

“It is rich in solid mineral deposits, both metallic and non-metallic, as well as precious stones. The existing Mambilla Highland Tea and Coffee Company in Sardauna Local Government is a classical example of its potential for the development of industries and the enhancement of existing ones.”

He stressed further that traditional institutions in Nigeria play key roles in local security, uphold customs and traditions, and preserve the cultural heritage of the people.

“It is my considered opinion that the traditional rulers be given a role so that they can continue to make society a better place.

“I similarly believe that a special slot for women in the Nigerian parliament will be a huge improvement in our strive to expand democracy and cross-fertilisation of ideas.

“It is also my considered position that this will serve as inspiration to other women and girls to participate in politics and leadership.”

