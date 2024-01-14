Ahead of the governorship election in Ondo state, a former Defence Minister, Prince Tokunbo Kayode, has appealed to politicians and stakeholders in the state to allow Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa, to concentrate on governance rather than causing distractions.

Kayode who made this appeal also sued for peace in the state in the build-up to the November 2024 election but urged politicians to allow Ayedatiwa to concentrate on leading the people of the state.

He said; “Let’s give Ayedatiwa a chance and give good governance a chance in Ondo state and allow the Governor Aiyedatiwa to breathe. Allow him to settle down to work for our children and our elders. Allow him to continue where our late beloved Governor stopped”.

He frowned over the current spate of unwarranted and unpatriotic attacks on the current governor, saying the state and its people stand to gain nothing, but pain, poverty, and penury, if this incendiary politics of selfishness, hate, aggravation, and deception continues.

The former Minister enjoined the incumbent Governor to remain focused, strong, steadfast, and audacious, concentrating on the best way to move the state forward.

He said; “Do not yield to the deliberate distraction, pick a leave from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who, despite onslaughts from left and right, continues to push his development agenda

“Please concentrate on immediate issues like settlement pending arrears of salaries and pension and I note with gladness that something is being done on these.

“Critical arterial roads in virtually every Senatorial zone of the state require very urgent attention. We urge the governor to look at these urgently. But how can he be able to do this, if hidden and unclean hands continue to distract him? So let us all give peace a chance so that the state can continue to thrive.

“We are lucky in the state that Governor Lucky is very much loved in Abuja and he knows what to do. He must leverage his goodwill and the goodwill enjoyed by the late and beloved Governor Akeredolu to bring more Federal opportunities for the progress and edification of the state.

“We urge the Governor not to be distracted by lame, worthless, and beleaguered allegations and insinuations. These are of no moment or effect, at this time. Let us give peace a chance. Breathe and allow the Governor to breathe.”

