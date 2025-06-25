Ex-convict, one other arrested for robbery in Lagos traffic

Two suspected traffic robbers were arrested on Tuesday in the Ketu and Mile 12 areas of Kosofe by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspects, identified as Samuel Adekunle and Yemi Aparaojo, were apprehended by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

RRS confirmed the arrests in a statement shared on its Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the statement:

“The operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday morning arrested two notorious traffic robbers operating around Ketu and Mile 12, Kosofe.

The suspects, Yemi Aparaojo, popularly known as Asa, aged 33, and Samuel Adekunle, a.k.a. Omo-jo-Ibo, aged 37, were arrested around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.”

RRS revealed that Aparaojo, an ex-convict, was released from the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre in May 2025 after serving six and a half years. Adekunle, on the other hand, had been linked to several traffic robbery incidents around Ajelogo and Ketu. The operatives had been on the lookout for him.

The duo, along with two others, reportedly robbed a passerby of N25,000 around noon last week after pestering him for money. When the victim tried to assist them, they assaulted him and stole the cash.

Upon spotting the gang leader, Adekunle, on Tuesday, the victim alerted RRS operatives, who promptly apprehended the suspects. Two other members of the gang escaped through Ketu Market.

The Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, CSP Sola Jejeloye, in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Moshood Jimoh, had reinforced response riders in the Ketu and Mile 12 corridors to curb criminal activity in the area.

Jejeloye has directed that the suspects be charged to court immediately while efforts are intensified to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

