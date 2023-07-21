A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State and former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Honourable Femi Adekanmbi, has chastised some leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State for their call to reposition the party structures in Ondo state.

The alleged leaders called a meeting in Abuja, ostensibly to cast aspersions on the party’s leadership in the state, with the theme of repositioning the APC in Ondo State.

Adekanmbi described such calls and meetings as provocative and a desperate move taken too far by these party leaders.

“These are leaders who worked against the party in their respective local governments.”

“It’s so sad that a three-term Senator and former deputy majority leader, with nothing to show for his achievements, is everywhere in Abuja hustling to be a Minister.

He was never part of the campaign in the state for the All Progressives Congress, APC. The same man was roundly defeated in his constituency by the opposition, PDP.”

“The same man called a meeting in faraway Abuja with the agenda of repositioning the party. Isn’t that ridiculous?”

“There are others who have spent forces and were humiliated in their respective zones. One of them openly campaigned against our Senatorial candidate in his Constituency.”

Adekanmbi stated that the party in the state is well-rooted and called on political leaders to coordinate themselves and unite under the leadership of the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the Chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin.

“The leader of our party in Ondo State is Governor Akeredolu, and the Chairman of our party structure is Engr. Ade Adetimehin.”

“The party is strong in the State. We won the Presidential elections with over 67%, won all three Senatorial seats, and eight out of nine House of Representatives seats.

It must be noted that we control the government machinery in the state, and what everyone who loves the state needs now is to pray for the full recovery of the Governor so that we can get what rightfully belongs to us under President Bola Tinubu’s government.”

“We delivered the State massively for President Bola Tinubu, despite opposition within the party. Ondo State came first in the whole federation at the Presidential election with 67%.”

“We are not conducting any elections now. Our duty as leaders is to ensure effective representation of Ondo indigenes in appointments,” Adekanmbi said.

He apologised to Nigerians for the difficulties experienced as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

He admonished Nigerians to exercise patience with the government of Tinubu on the removal of subsidy.

“The subsidy removal is to stop enriching a few individuals at the detriment of the Nigerian masses, adding that the long-term effect will be advantageous to innocent Nigerians.”

“Tinubu is a listening President with the interests of the masses at heart,” he said.

