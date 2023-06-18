The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has described the appointment of former commissioner for finance in the State, Mr Zaccheus Adelabu Adedeji, as the Special Adviser on Revenue to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well deserved and a step taken in the right direction.

Adedeji, who served as a commissioner in the first term of the APC’s administration of late Governor Abiola Ajimobi between 2011 and 2015, was named among the eight Nigerians recently appointed as aides to President Tinubu.

Oyo APC, in a statement issued in Ibadan and made available to journalists in Ibadan at the weekend, said that “Adedeji was one of the best brains around while his appointment was expected since Mr President had a record of putting the round peg in a round hole.

“We have no doubt that Zacch is a seasoned technocrat and a reputable financial engineer who will do well in the area of improving revenue generation for the federal government and thus facilitate the desire to turn around the nation’s economy and guarantee better quality of life to the citizenry. With his exploits as a key player in the corporate world and as the commissioner for finance under our late leader (Sen. Ajimobi), President Tinubu has got another opportunity for him to prove his mettle and we are cocksure he would deliver.

“Our State Chairman, Hon. Isaac Omodewu, who was also a commissioner at the time Adedeji served is particularly gladdened by this development and he has charged the new appointee, and others expected to join him at the centre soon, to be good ambassadors of Oyo APC and go all out to make huge positive difference in the Tinubu administration which has taken off on a sound footing.”

“We congratulate Zacch Adedeji who is loved by all party faithful in view of attributes as a cerebral, generous and amiable patriot. It is therefore expected that he would use his new office to further showcase himself as a man imbued with core values, management expertise and passion for excellence,” Sadare added.

