The Onitede of Tede, in Oyo state Oba Abdulrauf Adebimpe Oladoyin, has conferred the chieftaincy titles of Bobagunwa of Tede and Yeye Bobagunwa on Adebayo Olagbenro, and his wife, Bosede.

The monarch said the titles were in recognition of Olagbenro’s contributions to the development of Tede, particularly his efforts towards infrastructural growth and the establishment of the Atisbo Local Government headquarters in the town.

Oba Oladoyin also commended Olagbenro for using his political influence to facilitate employment opportunities for many indigenes of Tede in government and private establishments.

He urged him to sustain his philanthropic efforts, attract more development projects to the town and mobilise indigenes in the diaspora to invest in their ancestral home.

Responding, Olagbenro, a former Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Cooperatives, thanked the monarch and Tede traditional council for the honour, describing it as a call to greater service.

He pledged to commit more resources to philanthropic activities and community development.

He promised to prioritise youth empowerment, to facilitate skills development centre where young people would acquire practical and soft skills to become self-reliant.

He also promised to support youth-focused initiatives and mentorship programmes to equip young people with the knowledge and opportunities needed to realise their potential.

Earlier, residents of Tede and neighbouring communities benefited from a free medical outreach facilitated by Chief Mrs Bosede Olagbenro. One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Abimbola Alabi, commended the Olagbenros for the gesture and urged other indigenes to emulate their generosity.

Another beneficiary, Mr Suleiman Alaba, said the free medical treatment had saved him the financial burden of borrowing money to access healthcare.