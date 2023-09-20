The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) achieved a significant milestone in the enforcement of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015, securing a life imprisonment sentence against a former public officer for the heinous crime of sodomy.

In a historic ruling, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Kubwa, Abuja, presided over by Hon. Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf, convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment for rape (sodomy) under Section 1 of the VAPP Act of 2015.

Former Chief Pharmacist of the National Hospital, Abuja, and Senior Special Adviser (Technical) to the Director of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development was arrested on March 27, 2020, for defiling a minor residing in the same estate.

He lured the victim to his apartment and had anal intercourse with him after stupefying him with a drink.

He was charged to court vide a charge dated 9th August 2021, and was arraigned on 5th April. 2022 where he pleaded “not guilty.”

The prosecution team from NAPTIP presented a strong case, proving the charge beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to the judgement on September 18, 2023.

NAPTIP’s Director General, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, applauded the judiciary for its relentless efforts in upholding justice under the VAPP Act.

She stated, “I want to especially commend the Judiciary for its sustained collaboration and support in the implementation of the VAPP/Law in the country, which has culminated in this landmark judgement. This is a victory for us as a country.

“In our bid to make Nigeria a violence-free nation, in collaboration with all our esteemed partners and stakeholders, we will continue to scale our efforts to ensure more convictions and less impunity,” the NAPTIP Director General stated.

This was the third rape conviction secured by NAPTIP in the FCT for the year 2023.

