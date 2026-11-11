Ex-BBN star, Dorathy Bachor, takes first step towards breast reduction surgery

Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Dorathy Bachor, has taken the first step towards undergoing breast reduction surgery after postponing the decision for three years.

The reality television personality disclosed this in a post on X on Wednesday , where she revealed that she had finally attended a consultation for the procedure after years of procrastination.

She admitted that she had been putting off the decision because of her fears but was now ready to confront them.

She tweeted, “Finally got that Breast reduction consultation😪

After 3 years of procrastinating, I’m finally facing my fears. 2027……..New year, New Me”

Bachor’s decision comes years after she publicly discussed some of the challenges associated with having a large bust.

In March 2021, the entrepreneur spoke about her difficulty finding suitable bras during an Instagram Live conversation with media personality Ubi Franklin.

She explained that her personal experience with finding comfortable and properly fitting underwear influenced her decision to venture into the lingerie business.

The entrepreneur subsequently launched her lingerie brand, My Full Chest, drawing from her experiences with the challenges of finding suitable underwear.

Bachor rose to prominence in 2020 after participating in the fifth season of Big Brother Naija, tagged Lockdown, where she finished as the first runner-up behind Laycon.