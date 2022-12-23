Ex-Bayelsa gov tasks governors to be transparent on state, LGs’ joint account

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Seriake Dickson has admonished the Governors of the 36 States of the federation to be transparent in the handling of States and Local Government Councils Joint Accounts.

Dickson, who made the call at the National Assembly in Abuja Friday after the conferment of the Transparency in Leadership Merit Award on him by the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness , said Transparency Law put in place by his administration in Bayelsa State, ensures probity and accountability in the handling of the account.

According to him, from February 14, 2012, to February 14, 2020, when he served as Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, not a dime was taken from monies meant for the eight local government councils in the state from Federation Account.

He said: ” Instrumentality of law used to drive transparency on the joint account was Transparency Law enacted in 2012 upon assumption of office and strictly adhered to by all parties concerned as far as the account was concerned.

“The transparency law was a template set in Bayelsa State for exercising financial autonomy of the local government councils.

“Apart from not taking a dime from federally allocated monies to any of the local government councils in Bayelsa State under my leadership as Governor, 15% of internally generated revenues by the State was on monthly basis, given to the LGs for grassroots development.

“The law is also being adhered to by the present government in the State, making one to say that in Bayelsa State is not one of any states where the joint account is being abused.

“Having ensured transparency in governance in Bayelsa State within the last ten years, I urge the governments of the remaining 35 States in the country, to put in place transparency law as a required mechanism of handling the States / LGs joint accounts, ” he said.

He dedicated the award conferred on him to all the key players of the restoration government he led in Bayelsa State from 2012 to 2020.

Earlier in his remarks, while conferring the Transparency in Leadership Merit Award 2022 on the Senator, the Director General of the Coalition, Dr. Nwambu Gabriel, said the transparency briefing law enacted by Governor Dickson led administration in Bayelsa in 2012 and strict adherence to its provisions with attendant good governance to Bayelsans, made him be the worthy awardee.

