The planned arraignment of the immediate past Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika, before Justice Suleman Belgore of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Garki, Abuja, on Tuesday was stalled due to the absence of the former minister.

Sirika and two others were supposed to be arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for offences bordering of financial malfeasance relating to the botched Nigeria Air.

The scheduled arraignment was coming barely a week after Sirika was arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Oriji, also of the FCT High Court, sitting at Maitama on an alleged N4.135billion fraud.

He was arraigned alongside his daughter, Fatima Hadi Sirika, son-in-law, Jalal Sule Hamma and a company Al Daruq Investment Limited on a six-count charge bordering on contract fraud, corruption and gratification.

The offences allegedly committed by the former minister and others, according to the prosecution, were contrary to Sections 12 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, to Section 17 (b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532 Acts of the Federal Capital Territory and punishable under the same sections.

They were subsequently admitted to bail in the sum of N100 million each with two sureties in the sum.

At today’s sitting, the prosecuting counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, informed the court that the defendants were absent, adding that he was informed by their counsel that they were out of Abuja and could not make to court.

He, therefore, sought an adjournment to enable the defendants attend court to take their pleas.

The court therefore adjourned to Thursday, May 23 for the arraignment of the defendants.

