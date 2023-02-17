Udeme Utip – Uyo

A front-line aspirant in the May 25 gubernatorial primary election in Akwa Ibom, ESV James Iniama, has urged his constituents in Itu Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom, to shun political prostitution and remain steadfast in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for better democratic experience.

Iniama who stated this during the zonal stakeholders meeting of East Itam Northern, at the instant of the House of Representatives candidate for Itu Federal Constituency in the February 25 elections, Barr. Ime Okon stated that PDP is the only party that would bring the needed change in Nigeria’s democratic system.

The PDP chieftain noted that candidates of other parties in the federal constituency and indeed the state, are aggrieved politicians who were made in PDP, saying that such persons are looking for power for vengeance and not better governance.

He urged all his followers to stay put and deliver the five contestable seats in the February/March general elections which include: Presidency, National Assembly, Governorship and State Assembly for the PDP, to ensure a better Nigeria.

“I called one of my supporters that have not come to me for a while and he told me he was aggrieved and went to YPP, I rebuked him, if anyone needs to be aggrieved I think it should be me. I spent all the money but as a loyal party man, when my party said they have a candidate, I dropped my ambition.

“I don’t think I can consider any other party at this time apart from PDP, all aspirants of those other parties were made in PDP so which of them can I join and as what? As a businessman I think of gain in what I do; what will I gain from any of them?

“People are shouting Obidient everywhere, I have travelled the whole Nigeria and I can tell you that there is nothing in Anambra the suggests that Peter Obi is such a fantastic man for Aso Rock than Atiku Abubakar,” Iniama stated.

The renowned Estate Surveyor and Valuer used the opportunity to caution leaders of the PDP in the zone, to evangelize more and follow up with aggrieved members as other parties have penetrated the grassroots with deceptions and vain promises.

He however applauded the candidate for deeming it necessary to meet with the zonal stakeholders, saying the gesture has given moral boost to those campaigning for the party.

Speaking at the event, the state chairman, Foreign Direct Investment Commission, Mr Gabriel Ukpe, urged party stakeholders in East Itam Northern to mobilize aggressively for the victory of PDP in the coming elections, promising that with PDP, there would be good policies for better economy and living condition in the state and country in general.

The candidate, Barr. Ime Okon, thanked the party elders for the honour done him, promising better representation at the green chambers of the National Assembly.





Barr. Okon however pledged not to continue the third term policy introduced by Sen. Ita Enang and repeated by Dr. Henry Archibog who is presently rounding off the third term tenure of Itu local government area.

“I promise you that I will not look for a third term, I will stick to the two terms tenure that we stated as a federal constituency for peace and unity of the two sister LGAs. I enjoy the support I’m getting from Itu and I promise to reciprocate accordingly,” he promised.

The event was attended by political stakeholders of the PDP drawn from the 13 villages that make up the zone.

