Ex-agitators condemn N10bn fraud allegation against amnesty boss

A coallition of Niger Delta ex-agitators in the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, Bayelsa State chapter, has described the N10 billion misappropriation allegation levelled against the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Colonel Milland Dikio, by the Senate Public Account Committee as a politically motivated attempt to disrupt the smooth operation of the programme.

The chairman of the group, Cletus Turu, otherwise known as John Esuku, in a statement issued in Yenagoa, the state capital, after a meeting with executive members further described the summon as a witch-hunt on the personality of Dikio, a move they said was capable of truncating the existing peace in the Niger Delta region.

The statement was jointly signed by Vice Chairman, Goddy Kaduna; acting secretary, Osuobeni Moneyman; Speaker, Gift Agamene; financial secretary, Thomos Tonkiri; treasurer, Seaman David; Appeal Indiowou, Dengo Benin, Taye Amaebimo and Simon Kabowei

General Esuku further said that Dikio could not be probed for the alleged misappropriation of funds, because the funds were used to pay certain contractors for jobs they did in 2015, 2017 and 2018, adding that Dikio should be commended rather than condemned because he had surpassed his predecessors.

While calling on indigenes of the Niger Delta to always defend their own, Esuku emphasised that as leaders and ex-agitators, they are critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta, hence they cannot fold their arms and watch the intimidation on the person of Colonel Dikio, and that the threat to issue a warrant of arrest on him (Dikio) would not stand

He stressed that the group would continue to stand by Dikio who has always been operating an open door policy since his assumption in office.

General Esuku called on the office of the Presidency, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, relevant agencies and stakeholders to wade into the matter before it gets out of hand.