Ex-3SC chairman, Bode Oyewole is dead

By Olawale Olaniyan
Bode Oyewole
Bode Oyewole
Former Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan (3SC) chairman and player is dead.
He died on Tuesday morning in Ibadan.
Oyewole was a member of the 1998-set of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan who won double titles in 1998.
The team won the Nigerian League title and the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup for Oluyole Warriors.
Details later…

 

