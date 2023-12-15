Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), the groundbreaking platform that unites the global entertainment industry in the heart of Lagos, is set to gather the brightest stars and industry leaders from across Africa’s booming US$62.67 million entertainment industry.

With its second edition scheduled for December 13 to 20, at the Livespot Entertarium in Lagos, organisers have announced ambitious goals of attracting 15,000 attendees, reaching over 100 million people, and training more than 1,000 individuals.

Co-Founder and CEO of Livespot360, producers of EWL, Deola Art Alade says, “we’re excited to be able to bring thousands together for the second edition of EWL. We have big plans this year as EWL is more than just one event. We’re aiming to be able to surpass all expectations by facilitating funding for entertainment tech startups, nurturing and upskilling talent, building capacity within the industry, enabling global and local exchange in the industry and pushing for policies and solutions to the ongoing issues experienced within the entertainment industry”.

The African entertainment industry is on a rapid growth trajectory, with projections indicating an over 100 per cent increase in total revenue by 2026, as per PwC’s entertainment and media outlook. Factors like the expansion of digital platforms, increased investments in local content, and a rising middle class with disposable income are driving this growth.

Africa’s vibrant entertainment scene encompasses music, film, fashion, and digital content, making it a hotspot for creativity and innovation. EWL plays a pivotal role in accelerating this momentum by uniting professionals and enthusiasts across these diverse sectors to collaborate and advance the industry.

In its first edition last year, Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) was a game-changer, offering eight days of transformative entertainment experiences across multiple venues. The event featured 35 distinguished speakers and educators, 16 NFT artists, eight short films and documentaries, and 30 chart-topping musicians, reaching a colossal 31.2 million people. Notable speakers included Emeka Okafor, Head of Product & GM, Meta; Ozinna Anumudu, Fashion and Branding Expert; Basketmouth, Comedian; Ezegozie Eze Jr., VP, Strategy & Market Development, EMPIRE; Segun Aluko, Associate, Entertainment, Technology and Advertising Practice Group, SheppardMullin; amongst others.

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), is an initiative of Livespot Foundation, produced by Livespot360, a 360º creative solutions company known for its industry-redefining projects and cutting-edge concepts in digital marketing & tech innovation, advertising and media, production, experiential marketing & entertainment. Livespot360’s portfolio includes renowned productions such as Real Housewives of Lagos and Last One Laughing Naija; and events such as Love Like A Movie, Born In Africa Festival (BAFEST), Headies Awards, AFRIFF, IDEA Awards, and Livespot X Festival with Cardi B, etc.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE