Ewi cautions Ooni, Alaafin over supremacy battle

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, has advised the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, not to dwell on the seniority contest but to focus on the development of the region.

Oba Adejugbe spoke in his palace while delivering his address at the weekend during the installation of the Chairman of the Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Prince Tajudeen Olusi, as the Atobatele of Ado-Ekiti.

Social media has been awash with discussions on seniority and supremacy between the two revered traditional rulers in the region since the installation of Oba Owoade.

Expressing regret over the trending discourse, the Ewi cautioned the two monarchs against engaging in the debate, urging them instead to commit themselves to addressing the lingering crises bedevilling the region, especially insecurity and economic challenges.

Oba Adejugbe said, “I greet their Imperial Majesties, the Ooni, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin, Oba Akeen Abimbola Owoade, our foremost traditional rulers in Yoruba land. It is unfortunate that since the recent ascension of Oba Owoade to the throne of his forefathers, social media has been pushing a negative narrative about the relationship between him and the Ooni.

“I seize this opportunity to appeal to both eminent Obas to handle the matter with tact and wisdom. This is not a time for the Yoruba to be divided over tawdry issues; it is no time for either Oba to grandstand on seniority.

“The Southwest is currently suffering from various challenges, most especially insecurity—something that should totally engage the attention of traditional rulers and leaders in the subregion.

“As well-educated, well-travelled, experienced global citizens, the Ooni and Alaafin must rise above pettiness; they must be in the vanguard of efforts to tackle the grievous challenges facing the Yoruba race.

“They must deploy their exposure, worldwide connections, and considerable wealth to advance security, peace, and social development in the country, particularly in the Southwest. Oduduwa a gbe wa, o. Ase!”

