“Everything she said is true,” says CAC pastor accused of impregnating his daughter three times

A pastor with the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) who is currently in the net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly sleeping with his own daughter and impregnating her three times has admitted that everything said by his daughter over the incident was the whole truth.

The 44-year-old pastor, Olufemi Oyetola, was paraded by the police command on Tuesday following the complaints lodged by the daughter who said the man had been sleeping with her since 2015 after the death of his wife who is the girl’s mother

According to a statement by the Ogun State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, the cleric who was in charge of Christ Apostolic Church, Ogo Oluwa Parish, was arrested following a complaint by the victim.

The victim, according to the statement, reported the case at Owode-Egbado Divisional Headquarters that her biological father had been having carnal knowledge of her since 2015.

She explained that the father started sleeping with her when she was 19 years old in 2015, shortly after the death of her mother and that she got pregnant for her father three times.

The statement said: “Having realised that her father is all out to ruin her life, she ran away from the house and reported to an NGO, ‘Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network’, consequent upon which she was taken to Owode-Egbado police station to complain.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado division, SP Olabisi Elebute, led detectives to the pastor’s house where he was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that all what his daughter said is nothing but the whole truth.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Journalists Barred As Panel Grills Magu In Aso Rock

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is currently being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him… Read Full Story

Hushpuppi Hires Michael Jackson’s Former Lawyer To Represent Him In Court

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, a suspected internet fraudster and Instagram celebrity, who was arrested recently has reportedly hired a former lawyer to Michael Jackson, Mark Geragos, to represent him in court… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Trump Govt Threatens Foreign Students With Expulsion

International students who are pursuing degrees in the United States will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses, Immigration and Customs Enforcement… Read Full Story

PHOTOS: After Four Months, Oyo Schools Reopen Monday

After about four months, students in primary six, JSS3 and SSS3 in Oyo State resume at their various schools on Monday. As a way to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Governor Seyi Makinde had on March 21, ordered the closure of all schools in the state… Read Full Story