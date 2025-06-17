‘Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran,’ Trump tells Iranians

United States President, Donald Trump, has called on Iranian citizens to evacuate the capital, Tehran, warning of escalating conflict and blaming the Iranian government’s refusal to accept a nuclear deal with the United States.

According to Reuters, the president’s warning came as hostilities between Israel and Iran entered a fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, prompting urgent calls from world leaders for de-escalation.

Meeting at the Group of Seven summit in Canada, global powers expressed concern over the intensifying crisis, describing Iran as a source of instability and reiterating that the Islamic Republic must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. They also reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defence.

Trump, who cut short his attendance at the G7 summit due to the unfolding Middle East situation, dismissed reports that the United States was involved in a ceasefire initiative.

This followed French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement that the U.S. had put forward a proposal to end hostilities.

“Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late Monday.

Earlier, the U.S. president insisted Iran had missed its chance to reach an agreement with Washington and issued a stark warning to residents of the Iranian capital.

“Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump said on Monday.

