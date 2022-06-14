Every youth in Nigeria must get their PVC, says rapper, Obioha

Nigerian rapper Timothy Obioha, popularly called Caesar, has urged every youth in Nigeria to avoid regret in the future by getting their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in preparation for the 2023 general election.

He said this in his celebration program organized by Blacksatino media for Democracy Day.

He implored all Nigerians to make the sacrifice of going the extra mile to usher in true freedom so they can elect leaders who have the true interest of the nation and its masses at heart.

He said that we, as Nigerian youth should no longer trust the system and politics.

According to him, a lot of youths are clamouring on social media instead of taking the actual action. He was quoted as saying, “The Almajiri has a PVC; Mai Shayi has a PVC; Mai Barrow has a PVC; Mai Debino has a PVC; Mai Gworo has a PVC; Gateman has a PVC; Onion & Tomato sellers have PVCs; Shoe shiner has a PVC; Sugarcane seller has a PVC; Bus drivers/conductors have PVCs, and Motor park Agberos have PVCs, but you (a student or a graduate with BSc or MSc) with all your education and exposure still don’t have PVC.





“My advice is that Nigerian youths should get involved in the politics and political decisions and policies. That is how they can affect the change we are seeking. But if we don’t participate in elections to change the government, we cannot see the change we desire. We can’t change the system from the outside. I believe many people are waking up, and many have been canvassing for PVCs,” he said.

Caesar is one rapper who has gained both local and international exposure and he is getting ready to drop a huge collaboration in the year 2022.

He has worked with Baba Fizzy (United Kingdom), Ricardo (United Kingdom), Joel (United Kingdom) and Ojo Adams (Nigeria).