Rachael Omidiji

According to United Nations agencies report, a woman dies during pregnancy or childbirth every two minutes.

The UN agencies, on 23rd February 2023, in a report, Trends in maternal mortality, disclosed the alarming setback for women’s health over recent years, as maternal deaths either increased or stagnated in nearly all regions of the world.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reveals that “While pregnancy should be a time of immense hope and a positive experience for all women, it is tragically still a shockingly dangerous experience for millions around the world who lack access to high quality, respectful health care.”

Figuring out the primary cause of maternity death, the report shows that Severe bleeding, high blood pressure, pregnancy-related infections, complications from unsafe abortion, and underlying conditions that can be aggravated by pregnancy (such as HIV/AIDS and malaria) are the leading causes of maternal deaths

The report also profer an urgent need to strengthen our commitment to women and adolescent health before, during and after childbirth, with immediate action to more primary health care and a resilent health system.

“These are all largely preventable and treatable with access to high-quality and respectful healthcare community-centered primary health care can meet the needs of women, children and adolescents and enable equitable access to critical services such as assisted births and pre-and postnatal care, childhood vaccinations, nutrition and family planning.