The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu SAN, has declared that every resource lost to corruption is more than a financial loss.

According to him, such loss was an opportunity denied to the people, saying that lost resources could otherwise support education, healthcare, infrastructure, security, employment and other essential public services.

The ICPC boss said this today in his welcome address at the maiden general assembly of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners’ Forum (AARP-F) being held in Abuja, under the auspices of the African Union (AU), with the theme, “From Commitment to Action: Enhancing Africa’s Asset Recovery Architecture through Effective Implementation of the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR)”.

According to him, “The importance of asset recovery to Africa’s development cannot be overstated. Every resource lost through corruption represents more than a financial loss; it is an opportunity denied to our people—resources that could otherwise support education, healthcare, infrastructure, security, employment and other essential public services.

“Behind every successfully recovered asset lies an opportunity to restore public value, strengthen institutions, advance justice and rebuild confidence in governance.

“Asset recovery must therefore be understood not merely as an enforcement or financial investigation activity, but also as an essential instrument of accountability, national development and the protection of public resources.”

Aliyu, who doubles as the AARP-F interim steering council chairman, asserted that Africa’s responsibility should not end with identifying and recovering stolen assets, adding that, “We must also ensure that the proceeds of crime are effectively returned and managed in accordance with applicable laws and procedures, so that they can ultimately serve the public interest.”

While admitting that African countries have made considerable progress in strengthening their anti-corruption and asset recovery frameworks, Aliyu said significant challenges remain.

According to him, “These include the increasing complexity of cross-border financial transactions, difficulties in identifying beneficial ownership, differences in national legal systems, delays in international cooperation, limited technical capacity and the substantial costs associated with pursuing assets across multiple jurisdictions.

“These challenges underscore the need for stronger institutional partnerships, more effective international cooperation and a coordinated continental response.

“Above all, they reinforce the imperative of moving beyond policy declarations and translating our commitments into practical cooperation and measurable outcomes.”

Declaring that the maiden general assembly’s theme is not only timely but also instructive, the ICPC chief noted that it also calls “upon us to translate our collective commitments into practical initiatives that strengthen institutional capacity, improve operational cooperation and deliver tangible results”.

Aliyu declared that the Forum’s inaugural general assembly marked an important milestone in the institutional development of AARP-F, which was established in Nairobi, Kenya, in April 2025.

He said that the Forum emerged from a shared recognition of the need for a structured, practitioner-driven continental platform to strengthen professional relationships, facilitate the exchange of expertise and deepen cooperation among African asset recovery institutions and their international counterparts.

“Its establishment reflects a fundamental reality: corruption and illicit financial flows transcend national borders, and our response must be equally coordinated and international in scope.

“Assets stolen from one country can be concealed, transferred or invested across several jurisdictions through complex financial arrangements designed to frustrate investigation and recovery,” he said.

In view of this, the ICPC chairman submitted that no country or institution could effectively confront the challenges in isolation.

According to him, effective asset recovery, therefore, required more than robust national legislation and capable institutions.

“It depends on mutual trust, sustained cooperation, timely exchange of information, specialised expertise and the willingness of jurisdictions to work together across legal and institutional boundaries,” he said.

Aliyu said it was in this context that AARP-F sought to provide a practical platform for strengthening cooperation in the tracing, freezing, confiscation and recovery of proceeds of corruption and other financial crimes.

“Equally important, the Forum is intended to promote professional development, knowledge sharing, institutional partnerships and the adoption of effective asset recovery practices across the continent,” he added.