Every profession has its challenges, so also Nollywood —Oba Opoor

Fast-rising actress, Aramide Kayode Oluwapelumi, better known as “Oba Opoor”, speaks about her

journey and thoughts about Nollywood in this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA. Excerpts:

How would you describe your upbringing and your educational background?

Growing up was fun as I was affectionately nurtured by my parents in Lagos. I attended Goshen Nursery and Primary School before proceeding to Evans Adelaja in Bariga. Although, I later finished from Goshen International College when the school opened a branch in Ikorodu. It was a missionary school and you should not be surprised, it is because I am from a Christian home and my parents are very religious. I completed my National Diploma from the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos. I had my Industrial Training in TVC and went for my Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

Talking about your career, what led you to the Nollywood industry? How did you get into the industry?

For me, acting has been a craft that I have been passionate about from time immemorial. Whenever I watched home videos in my formative years, I so much adored thespians that I got determined from a tender age that I would make it my career. By the time I got the opportunity to become one, I spoke to a close friend and my friend encouraged me to enroll for a training in the field so that I would become a professional. I learned the arts and craft from the Eagles Caucasus (under the tutelage of Mr Okikiola Afolayan) for two years before I started my own production.

As a graduate of Mass Communication, what made you delve into acting?

As mentioned earlier, I delved into acting as a result of my undying passion for it. And I’m delighted that I settled for the option as there has been no regret so far. Of course, during my formative years, I was always featuring in drama both at school and in the church. All of those made me passionate about the job.

So far, how has the industry been for you? Any challenge?

Incontestably, it has not been easy being in the industry. No doubt, every field has its own challenges, similarly, acting does too. But I keep going as a result of my passion for it. It is easy for an audience to dismiss a movie as unreasonable but it only takes a professional to know what has gone into any production psychologically, physically, financially and so on. Well, as I would always say, our job is our audience, thus, my passion for the job keeps me going when challenges surface.

Asides acting, is there any other thing you engage in?

Aside from acting, I’m into make-up as I am a certified make-up artist and also an entrepreneur. However, none of them compares to acting for me.

How profitable has the acting career been for you?

I am still in the process. And of course, it has not been bad. All glory to God Almighty, we are doing fine.

Can you tell us more about your production?





My production goes like every other good production. I think of a story line. I research into it and do other needful things to ensure it is rich enough for my audience to learn from.

Are there people in the industry you look up to? Who are they?

There are a lot of people I look up to in the industry. The list is endless. I would not love to mention names but be assured I have mentors and role models in the industry.

How would you describe this year for yourself in the industry so far?

For me, this year in the industry has been an amazing one so far. I only pray to have better years ahead. I only look up to more profitable productions and endorsements in the forthcoming years.

What types of project have you acted in before?

Warisi Omo Baba Landlord 1&2, Naija Christmas, Cameo role, which is on Netflix, Played Posh in the movie ENIYARA, OLOSHO GHETTO, Omo Baba Olowo Obo, SUNAMIIII , Ile Alayo the series, Omo Yahoo, Oosha Aje, Rotten potatoes and many more.

Do you have a dream role?

Well, I give am A-performance in any role assigned to me. So far, I have no dream roles. I only want to be a versatile actress whom any great movie maker would be delighted to work with.

How well do you take direction from directors and producers?

I am always open to receiving feedbacks, whether it’s positive or constructive criticism. I find that when I take in all of the information my director gives me, I can use it to improve my performance. When working with a director or producer, I try to be as prepared as possible so they don’t have to give me many directions during filming. This helps them focus on other actors who may need more help.

What value do you think Nollywood movies offer to the people?

Nollywood is another class entirely. We do not only learn from the four walls of the school, we also learn through discussions, movies among others. Consequently, Nollywood is a teaching tool on many fronts.

What are some of your most valuable skills as an actress?

Undoubtedly, a good actor must have a good memory as you wouldn’t have your script with you when you deliver your lines. I have excellent memory skills and interpersonal skills, which help me learn lines quickly and work with cast members and directors smoothly.

How would you describe your acting style?

I would describe my acting style as natural. I believe that when performing, we should act like ourselves rather than trying to be someone else. This allows me to connect with the audience and other actors easily because they feel like they are watching real people rather than characters. It also helps me stay focused on the performance rather than worrying about remembering lines.

Have you progressed in your acting career as you have expected?

I am thrilled with the progress of my acting career. I am proud of my accomplishments and the path my career has taken so far. I have met some incredible people in the acting industry, and this network has helped me succeed in a tremendous way.

When performing, do you prefer to improvise or stick to the script?

I’ve found that I’m most comfortable when sticking to the script, however, I do enjoy improvising during rehearsals or if we need to change something on set. There’s always room for improvisation. Improvisation is a useful theatrical tool.

If you could change something about Nollywood, what would it be?

I would be delighted to change the “Aunty Aunty, brother” syndrome in the industry. In a formal and professional circle, the line of “Aunty, brother” thing is blurred. That I address you by your first name doesn’t mean I don’t have reverence for you. Conscientiously working together and genuine love should be the ultimate aims.

Every industry, including the entertainment industry, is full of competition; what do you do to stand out amidst competition?

Aside from the fact that I am a diligent person, I ensure that excellence is the hallmark of whatever I do. Those two things, my tenacity of purpose and my readiness to unlearn, learn and re-learn things stand me out amidst competition.

Where do you see your career in the next five years as an actress?

In five years time, I pray to see myself appearing in award-wining movies.

Which do you believe is important in acting; talent or training?

I believe both are important, but I think it can be beneficial to spend more time focusing on training than raw talent because it’s a great way to improve and keep learning new techniques, which can open you to more projects.

How would you describe your personality as an actress?

I would describe my personality as outgoing and energetic. I love being on stage and performing for an audience, which is why I got into acting in the first place. However, I’m also very empathetic and compassionate, which helps me connect with other people and understand their emotions. This has helped me develop many friendships with fellow actors.

Tell us something about yourself that is not of general knowledge?

People tend not to believe that I’m a jovial person. I’m extremely playful. They mistake me for an “over-serious” person, which is laughable.

Do you have any news for your fans?

I’m working on something that will be a blockbuster. My fans should watch out.

Words for your fans?

If you have a dream, go for it. In as much as you can dream it, you can achieve it. Be prayerful and don’t give up! Giving up should be deleted from your dictionary. I love them all.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE