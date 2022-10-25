Every hardworking deputy always run into trouble with power brokers ― Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, disclosed that anyone holding the office of deputy in an elective capacity should be wary of power brokers who milled around government offices.

The vice-president made the declaration during the public presentation of a book, Deputising and Governance in Nigeria, authored by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The vice president who incidentally was the Special Guest of Honour at the event said hardworking deputies are at the mercy of power brokers who often indulge in misrepresentation of views and action of such deputies, convey the wrong narrative to the latter principal in order to create disaffection in government.

Professor Osinbajo who revealed that he has always enjoyed a warm relationship with his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari told the gathering of politicians and business tycoons seated at Nigerian Airforce Centre, the venue of the event recalled that his principal gave him the liberty to run the government while he was indisposed and out of the country.

The vice president who expressed strong reservations about the description of deputies as spare tyres maintained that their role could be likened to a Captain and pilot in an aircraft.

The Kano State Governor and author of the book in his opening remarks said he took the decision to write the book to share his first-hand experience as deputy governor in the North West state under former governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Ganduje who confessed that he had a rosy relationship with his former boss however revealed that “the history of relationships between some governors and their deputies in Nigeria since the First Republic has been that of disloyalty, envy, betrayal, mistrust, ambition, which has over the years divided several states of the federation and negatively affected the development of the people who voted the pair into office.”

He noted that such unsavoury relationships remained a threat not only to the development of the affected states but equally inimical to democracy.

“This should be considered as a matter of national importance because the resentful relationship is unfavorable to democracy, national peace, stability, and development. Because when Governors clash with their deputies, the state suffers.

“Despite this, there are equally some deputy governors who have worked well with their principals, which gives a hope that Governors and their Deputies can indeed work peacefully towards the development of their people and the nation at large.

“This can be done by sticking to the constitutional provisions that clearly stipulate how the duo can work together.

“If you are deputising, you have to develop an absolute loyalty at all times to your principal; the deputy practically demonstrates convincingly the capacity to support the Chief Executive in achieving the set goals of his administration.

“Also, those deputizing should be aware of sycophants and mischief makers who may set up several traps, which if triggered might injure the good relationship with his principal; the deputy should also guard against wrong expectations, unreasonable political and material ambitions; and the need to improve the working relationship between the Governor and the deputy.”

Two-term Borno State Governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Kashim Shettima identified loyalty, sincerity, and trust as necessary ingredients to sustain good relationships between governors and deputies.





“Without those ingredients, court jesters will move in and create disharmony.

“For former governor, once your time is up, you must know that there is a new Sheriff in town.”

The APC vice presidential candidate commended the good working relationship between President Buhari and Prof Osinbajo.

Former President and Chairman of the occasion, Dr Goodluck Jonathan called for a review of the Constitution to create constitutionally assigned responsibilities to deputy governors.

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission and book reviewer, Professor Attahiru Jega, equally expressed concern over friction between governors and deputies.

“One wonders, Nigeria being what it is, whether disputes or quarrels between governors and their deputies are or could be over the sharing of booties, expression of natural victory, and assumption of powers.”

Jega described the book as an “intellectually engaging book, quite rich, and a must read for politicians, aspiring politicians, educators, students, board executives among others.

“They will find in the book immense benefit, reading and digesting the book.

“Despite his very busy schedule as governor, Ganduje still spared time to write this enthralling book is worthy of emulation.”

