The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reaffirmed every child’s right to education, protection and a supportive social environment as the Zamfara State Children’s Parliament joined the global community to celebrate the 2026 World Children’s Day.

The celebration, held on Friday at Sambo Dan Ashafa Technical School in Gusau, the state capital, brought together representatives of children from schools across the state.

Speaking at the event, UNICEF representative Maryam Ibrahim Aka emphasised the importance of ensuring that every child enjoys access to education, protection and a safe social environment.

“Today, we are celebrating World Children’s Day, November 20, a day marked by the United Nations. Children have the right to education, the right to protection and the right to a social environment,” she said.

Aka said UNICEF was joining children in Zamfara to commemorate the occasion and provide an opportunity for them to express themselves and participate in activities marking the international day.

She expressed delight at the participation of representatives from schools across the state.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Zamfara State Children’s Parliament, Ummusha’u Bashir Attahiru, said every child deserved love, care, protection, quality education and access to healthcare.

She described children as the future of the country and called for greater attention to their welfare and development.

In separate goodwill messages, principals of secondary schools urged students to remain disciplined, obey their parents, respect their teachers and take their studies seriously.

They also encouraged the children to believe in themselves and remain committed to achieving their ambitions.

“Always believe in yourselves. Your future is bright, and your dreams are achievable. Let us continue to support our children’s education. Investing in children means investing in our future,” they advised.