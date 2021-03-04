Evercare begins operations of its state-of-the-art hospital

EVERCARE Hospital Lekki, a private multispecialty tertiary care facility, has commenced operations in Lagos.

The purpose-built state-of-the-art 165-bed multispecialty, tertiary care hospital is part of the Evercare Group, a leading impact driven healthcare group in emerging markets operating hospitals, clinics and diagnostic facilities across Africa and South Asia.

The new hospital brings Evercare Group’s significant expertise in operating and developing quality healthcare facilities to West Africa and is positioned to be at the forefront of advanced treatment in major clinical specialties in Nigeria.

The facility will offer exceptional patient care and high-quality, accessible services across core medical, nursing and surgical services in line with global standards and available to all.

The facility is equipped and designed with modern state-of-the-art infrastructure and diagnostic services, with core focus specialties in mother and child services, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, orthopedics, critical care and emergency medicine.

The hospital is already on the panel of the leading HMOs in Nigeria, including Axa Mansard, Avon HMO, Oceanic Health, Leadway Health, and Bastion HMO.

“Quality is at the core of Evercare Hospital Lekki’s healthcare mission,” says Rajeev Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer of Evercare Hospital Lekki.

Massimiliano Colella, CEO, Evercare Group, adds: “Our goal at the Evercare Group is to create a long-term blueprint for the healthcare sector and support the advancement of medical care across Nigeria.”

“Evercare Hospital Lekki brings first-class healthcare services to the people of Nigeria and will reduce the need for Nigerians to travel overseas in search of quality medical care.”

