Even “safe” air can silently scar lungs, intestines—Otegbayo, former SOGHIN president

President of the Society for Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Nigeria (SOGHIN), Professor Jesse Otegbayo, has said that long-term exposure to fine particle pollution quietly circulating round the body when inhaled scars the lungs, intestines and other vital organs in the body.

According to him, the fine particles have been associated with oesophageal cancer and diseases of the GIT like oesophagitis, gastritis, gastric cancer, and colon cancer.

Otegbayo, also the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, said at the opening of the SOGHIN’s 17th Annual General and Scientific Conference that environmental factors like air particulates significantly impact gastrointestinal and liver diseases; therefore, there is a need for enhanced training and diagnostic capabilities for experts in Nigeria.

“Climate change affects other organs like the lungs, the brain, and the heart, and there is so much research about that. Apart from that, global warming leading to an increase in temperature or climate change leading to global warming also leads to pollution and change or loss of biodiversity.

“Many organisms thrive better when the weather is warm. So those diseases they cause will be becoming more common. Even the materials that we use in endoscopy as specialist gastroenterologists, like plastics and others, are burnt; they release smoke into the atmosphere.

“The smoke you can see is made of very small particles that, when inhaled, cause diseases in the lungs and circulate all around the body through our blood. They affect the lining of the intestine. And these particles have been associated with oesophageal cancer and diseases of the GIT like oesophagitis, gastritis, gastric cancer, and colon cancer.

“So, Nigeria as a government should comply with and lay down rules to ensure that we have a cleaner environment and then mitigate diseases and conditions arising from climate change,” he said.

Desmond Leddin, chief guest speaker and medical professor at Dalhousie University in Canada also declared that global warming, pollution, and biodiversity loss are threats to human health because of their profound importance for adequate nutrition, clean water, clean air, mitigating climate change, and preventing pandemics.

Leddin, a former president of the Canadian Association of Gastroenterology added that these environmental problems are the three horsemen of the end times and they are also having an impact on general health and digestive health.

“If you look at the literature on how the changing environment, pollution, and biodiversity are affecting health, you will find publications on its effect on every aspect of human health and physiology.”

The Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Dr Temitope Ilori, represented by Dr Okeyode, a permanent secretary in the Oyo State Ministry of Health, in a remarked stated that to detect and control viral hepatitis in Nigeria, the hepatitis programme can greatly benefit from the HIV programme’s resources and structure.

“At ANC, we ensure that everyone is tested for HIV, syphilis, and viral hepatitis. We will soon begin implementing this initiative, which will greatly benefit the viral hepatitis programme. People who inject drugs are prone to blood-borne infection and viral hepatitis B and C. The HIV programme has a very strong harm reduction programme that we can leverage on.”

Dr Ilori requested gastroenterologists to help gather solid data on viral hepatitis nationwide in order to obtain financing or possible donor assistance for hepatitis programmes.

In her presentation, Amrita Sethi, an associate professor of medicine at Northwestern Medical System in Chicago, stated that the future of endoscopy depends on hiring more individuals—including women—who are enthusiastic about the procedure and making sure that more qualified personnel provide better care and assessments.

Dr. Kolawole Akande, the chairman of the local organising committee for the 17th Annual General and Scientific Conference of SOGHIN, stated that the conference showcased the newest methods and tools in hepatology, gastroenterology, and endoscopy nursing to improve the abilities of gastroenterologists throughout Nigeria.

